Tracking device I hid in my daughter’s car helped solve her murder

January 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

When Wendy Poulsen’s teenage daughter, Dani, began acting out — running with the wrong crowd, using marijuana and dropping out of high school — the worried mom began to secretly monitor her whereabouts. The office manager invested in a tracking device and hid it in the trunk of the 18-year-old’s car. As she told The Post: “It gave me a bit of peace of mind.” She had more reason than most to resort to such a measure – Poulsen’s younger brother, Scott, suddenly vanished at the age of 25. It took police more than two years to find some remains...



