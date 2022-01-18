Trump Arizona Rally Starts 2020 Election 'Decertification Process,' Steve Bannon Claims

January 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Right-wing political strategist Steve Bannon claims that the 2020 election "decertification process" has started after former President Donald Trump held a large rally in Arizona on Saturday. Trump and his allies—such as Bannon and MyPillow founder Mike Lindell—continue to falsely claim that the last presidential election was "rigged" or "stolen" in favor of President Joe Biden. Bannon, as well as a number of other prominent Trump supporters, also claim that those valid election results will be decertified—which would, in their view, allow for the former president to potentially return to the White House. Constitutional experts and many prominent Republicans have...



Read More...