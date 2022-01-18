UK Pastor Fired for Opposing LGBT ‘Pride’ Events to Have Religious Freedom Lawsuit Heard in Court

‘I still stand by what I said, and I’ll always stand up for the truth. I believe that children’s safety is paramount,’ said Pastor Waters.(Christian Concern) – A U.K. Christian pastor and school caretaker, who received a death threat and was hounded out of his job for a tweet that said LGBT pride events should not be attended by Christians and children, is to have his legal case heard. Following a social media witch hunt, which ultimately forced him out of his caretaker job, Pastor Keith Waters, 55, launched legal action against the Active Learning Trust with the support of...



