Vaccine Mandate for Cross Border Trucking Now in Effect, Mandate For Domestic Trucking Begins In A Week, Prepare Your Affairs Accordingly

January 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The cross border vaccine mandate for truckers in/out of Canada is now in effect. The U.S. vaccine mandate takes effect on January 22nd. It will take a few days to see the consequences, but there will be consequences. Keep in mind, any impact is taking place in a supply chain system that is already tenuous and unstable at best. A small disruption that may have been minimally significant against a fully operational supply chain, is more likely to be a much bigger disruption in a supply chain that is already under a severe amount of demand side stress. Somewhere in...



