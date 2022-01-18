The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Voodoo Worshippers Gather in Benin to Pay Their Respects

January 18, 2022
In Benin, worshippers of Voodoo, a religion that worships gods and natural spirits, have gathered to pay their respects to the deities. The meeting takes place on the beach in Ouidah, a former slave trading hub, by the Atlantic Ocean. Mami Wata is the most revered deity. Lydia Bourgade is a tourist and followed the ceremony from a distance. "It's interesting for me since it's the first time I've seen this, so it's my first festival. I hope I will learn a lot about what Voodoo is and the different branches it can have", sha said. Mami Wata represents the...


