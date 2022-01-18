Wandering seal leads police on slow-speed chase to law firm in England

January 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Police in England said a seal wandering near the center of a town led officers on one of their "slower pursuits" when it fled to a nearby lawyer's office. Humberside Police said the seal was spotted underneath a parked car in Grimsby early Thursday morning, and the animal fled when officers approached. "Unfortunately, the seal didn't want to hang around, resulting in one of our slower pursuits," police tweeted. Personnel from Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue were summoned to the scene and were able to wrangle the seal outside of the Wilkin and Chapman law firm's building. Wildlife rescuers said they do...



