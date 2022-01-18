What the Hell is wrong with Wendy Rogers?

January 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

AZ State Senator Wendy Rogers is all over Twitter bashing Ron DeSantis. I mean she's even talking about how FL still ranks high in abortion and not doing the audit (even though AZ has still not produced results from their audit yet). What the Hell is wrong with you people. This "feud" between Trump and DeSantis is totally fake, it's another leftist garbage with the same anonymous sources. 6 years of this crap and conservatives keep falling for this.



Read More...