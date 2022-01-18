Why Did the FBI Violate Protocol and Launch SWAT Assault After All Hostages Escaped?

When you have a hostage incident the prime objective is to end the situation peacefully with no harm to the hostages. If the hostage taker escalates the threat to the hostages or begins to physically harm them, that should trigger an assault. But if the hostages escape and are no longer in jeopardy and there are no other civilians at risk, there is no need to put the lives of SWAT officers in danger by conducting an armed assault. Anytime you are firing automatic weapons and using flash bang grenades in a confined space, the good guys can be wounded...



