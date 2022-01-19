11-Month-Old Child Shot in Face While in Vehicle in Bronx: Police Official

An 11-month-old child was shot in the face while sitting in a car with his mother in the Bronx, a senior NYPD official told NBC New York. The shooting occurred on Valentine Avenue near East 198th Street in the Bedford Park neighborhood around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, senior police officials said. The child and mother were sitting in the car when a shot was fired into the car, striking the infant in the left cheek, according a senior police official. A blood-stained pink baby jacket could be seen left in the street after the incident. The child was initially taken to...



