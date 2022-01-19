The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

3 Cops Arrested For Shooting 25 Rounds Into Crowd Of Innocent People, Killing 8-Year-Old Girl

January 19, 2022   |   Tags:
Sharon Hill, PA — When 8-year-old Fanta Bility and her family attended a high school football game last August, they never imagined that their worst nightmare would come true that night. Sadly, however, thanks to a group of trigger happy police officers using excessive force, that is exactly what happened. Now, after attempting to escape accountability by …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x