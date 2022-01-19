The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

A plan to take down and reconstitute the world economy?

January 19, 2022   |   Tags:
It should be obvious to the casual observer that over the past two years, the entire planet has gone bat guano bonkers over Covid. Australia has reverted to its roots as a prison colony by herding people into covid quarantine camps. In August, 2021, New Zealand locked down its entire population of 5 million people based on a single covid case. Just last week, China’s “Covid-zero” policy caused the lockdown of the industrial city of Ningbo, home to the world’s third largest port, because of a handful of covid cases. Meanwhile, the vaccine-mandate-passport-mania continues unabated in too many countries to...


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x