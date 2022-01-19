A plan to take down and reconstitute the world economy?

January 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

It should be obvious to the casual observer that over the past two years, the entire planet has gone bat guano bonkers over Covid. Australia has reverted to its roots as a prison colony by herding people into covid quarantine camps. In August, 2021, New Zealand locked down its entire population of 5 million people based on a single covid case. Just last week, China’s “Covid-zero” policy caused the lockdown of the industrial city of Ningbo, home to the world’s third largest port, because of a handful of covid cases. Meanwhile, the vaccine-mandate-passport-mania continues unabated in too many countries to...



Read More...