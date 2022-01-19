Alec Baldwin sued for $25 million by family of fallen US Marine

The family of a U.S. Marine killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan is suing Alec Baldwin for allegedly mislabeling his sister as a participant in the Capitol riot Jan. 6, 2021. Baldwin is named in a lawsuit seeking $25 million and alleging defamation, invasion of privacy, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit stems from a post that Baldwin shared on Instagram earlier this month after he gave $5,000 to the widow of a fallen soldier to help her with their newborn daughter. Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum was killed Aug. 26 in Kabul in a...



