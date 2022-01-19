Australia Approves Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine and New COVID Oral Drug Treatments – Pfizer's Paxlovid, Merck's Lagevrio

January 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The national drug regulator has given the green light to the Novavax vaccine, along with two oral treatments for patients currently suffering from COVID-19.The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) on Thursday approved the Novavax vaccine, also called Nuvaxovid, for adults aged 18 years and over, making it the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine in the country’s arsenal.It is advised to be used as a primary vaccine only as studies into using Novavax as a booster shot are still in progress.Health Minister Greg Hunt on Thursday said he hoped the new jab would increase the nation’s vaccination rates.“We know that some people have...



Read More...