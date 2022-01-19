Biden: Frustration of some Black voters 'a problem that is my own making'

January 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

President Biden on Wednesday attributed in part frustration among some Black voters who perceive a lack of urgency on voting rights legislation to his own lack of communication on the topic. Biden said part of the problem was related to timing of when voting rights was brought to the forefront in just the last week, suggesting it was "dictated by events happening in the country and around the world."



Read More...