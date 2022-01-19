The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden’s Voting Rights Speech: The Same Old Democrat Race Demagoguery

January 19, 2022   |   Tags: ,
Old Joe Biden’s speech in Atlanta recently on supposedly protecting the right to vote by allowing all manner of mechanisms for voter fraud is already infamous for its demagoguery, as Biden likened the supporters of election integrity to racists, segregationists and Confederates. But what Biden’s speechwriters served up at the Atlanta University Center Consortium was …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x