BREAKING: COVID restrictions in England lifted

January 19, 2022   |   Tags:
The Prime Minister has scrapped Covid-19 Plan B in England, ditching the use of face masks from next Thursday and telling people to stop working from home in a major announcement signalling the beginning of the end of coronavirus. - Work from home scrapped - Face with medical mask Masks no longer mandated - Hospital Care home rules relaxed - Covid passes now optional Boris Johnson ditches Plan B measures.


