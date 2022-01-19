BREAKING: COVID restrictions in England lifted

January 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Prime Minister has scrapped Covid-19 Plan B in England, ditching the use of face masks from next Thursday and telling people to stop working from home in a major announcement signalling the beginning of the end of coronavirus. - Work from home scrapped - Face with medical mask Masks no longer mandated - Hospital Care home rules relaxed - Covid passes now optional Boris Johnson ditches Plan B measures.



Read More...