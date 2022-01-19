Catholic Caucus: Daily Mass Readings 19-Jan-2022

19 January 2022 Wednesday of week 2 in Ordinary Time Saint Henry's Catholoc Cathedral in Helsinki Readings at MassLiturgical Colour: Green.First reading1 Samuel 17:32-33,37,40-51 ©David and GoliathDavid said to Saul, ‘Let no-one lose heart on his account; your servant will go and fight the Philistine.’ But Saul answered David, ‘You cannot go and fight the Philistine; you are only a boy and he has been a warrior from his youth.’ ‘The Lord who rescued me from the claws of lion and bear’ David said ‘will rescue me from the power of this Philistine.’ Then Saul said to David, ‘Go, and...



