CNN's Don Lemon downplays Texas synagogue terrorist, claims suspects was suffering from 'mental illness'

January 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

""But," he added, "when some who may be unstable or has some mental issues, it becomes real, and they act. These tropes are incredibly dangerous in that regard." CNN host Don Lemon doesn’t appear to believe that the hostage situation at a Texas synagogue was terrorism related, suggesting instead that Malik Faisal Akram, who was identified as the hostage-taker, was suffering from “mental illness.” Lemon’s remarks contradict the FBI’s assessment that Akram, a British national who was killed after he took four people hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, may have been a terrorist. ..."



