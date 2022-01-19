Daily Mass Gospel Reflection – Hungering for Righteousness

SECOND WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME MARK 3:1-6 Friends, today’s Gospel shows an angry Jesus healing a man with a withered hand. Whenever the Bible speaks of the divine anger, which it does a lot, it is talking poetically about God’s passion to set things right. God doesn’t go in and out of emotional states. He doesn’t fall into snits. He longs to establish justice on the earth and stands athwart those forces opposed to his purpose. This is precisely what Jesus does toward the Pharisees in today’s Gospel. The episode concerns the idea of justice. Now, what is justice? I...



