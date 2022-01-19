Doomsday clock will be unveiled for its 75th time TOMORROW to determine our fate as conflicts in space, COVID-19, climate disasters and war plagues the globe

January 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Doomsday clock has kept track of the likelihood of humanity's annihilation since it 1947 and on Thursday, a panel of scientists will again unveil it for the 75th time to determine our fate. The clock's hand has remained at 100 seconds to midnight for the past two year, but with war looming between Russia and Ukraine, climate disasters worldwide, conflict in space and coronavirus cases spike around the globe it is hard to imagine the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists turning back time. The closet the clock has come to hitting midnight was two minutes before at the height of...



Read More...