FBI activity reported near home of Rep. Henry Cuellar

January 19, 2022

The FBI on Wednesday said it was conducting "court-authorized law enforcement activity" near what was reported to be the Texas home of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas). In a statement to The Hill, Rosanne Hughes, a spokesperson for the FBI's San Antonio office, said authorities were present in a neighborhood in Laredo where Cuellar reportedly lives but would not "provide further comment on an ongoing investigation." “The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity," Hughes said in a statement. Cuellar's office confirmed to The Hill that an investigation was...



