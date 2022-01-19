Florida’s Citrus Crop To Be Smallest Since WW2, Squeezes OJ Prices Higher

The first meal of the day may soon become more expensive for consumers as food inflation soars. A combination of citrus disease and adverse weather conditions have plagued Florida’s orange crop and may soon constrain supplies, which has already forced orange juice prices to multi-year highs as demand remains robust. “You have your classical supply-demand mismatch,” Shawn Hackett, president of Hackett Financial Advisors, which specializes in agricultural commodities analysis, told CNN Bussiness. Due to dwindling supply, “much higher prices are coming to supermarkets,” he warned. Last week, the US Agriculture Department issued a report about the state of Florida’s orange...



