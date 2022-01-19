Glorious! NC Woman Serves Papers On School Board Members For Violating Their Oaths (Video)
January 19, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videosIn Wake County, North Carolina it’s about to get real for some school board member tyrants. A Woman in the county served each of the members’ papers in violation of their oaths of office and said that if they did not correct themselves within 72 hours, the legal action against them as individuals would commence. …
