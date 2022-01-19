Goodbye, Gunny

January 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Dulles, Virginia – A friend was laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery this week. At 38-years old, natural causes claimed him too soon, but there is solace in knowing his memory is preserved in a place of earthly honor and his soul rests in eternal glory. A 16-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, GySgt Josh Miles was quietly patriotic and intensely engaged in serving his country and her citizens. Josh grew up on a ranch in New Mexico where he learned to ride horses and to take care of himself. He loved the sense of freedom offered by...



Read More...