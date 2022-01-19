Google, Apple rally against antitrust bills under consideration in Senate

January 19, 2022

Google and Apple are furious with antitrust legislation getting a fresh look in Congress and warned that what’s bad for them is bad for America. As the Senate Judiciary Committee prepares to review new antitrust proposals, the Big Tech titans are working to undermine support for the bills that could damage their market power. The judiciary committee is reviewing two proposals on Thursday: the Open App Markets Act, which intends to foster competition with Apple and Google’s app stores, and the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, which seeks to block Big Tech companies from giving preference to their products...



