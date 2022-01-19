The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Gorsuch, Sotomayor Shame NPR For Sham Report On Mask Feud That Never Happened

January 19, 2022
Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch on CSIS panelU.S. Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Sonia Sotomayor released a statement on Wednesday debunking a false narrative published by NPR claiming that the Trump appointee refused to wear a mask despite the leftist justice’s wishes. “Reporting that Justice Sotomayor asked Justice Gorsuch to wear a mask surprised us. It is false. While we may […]


