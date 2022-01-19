Gospel of Matthew Ch. 15 and Acts Ch. 15

January 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

"Then came she and worshipped him, saying, Lord, help me. But he answered and said, It is not meet to take the children's bread, and to cast it to dogs. And she said, Truth, Lord: yet the dogs eat of the crumbs which fall from their masters' table. Then Jesus answered and said unto her, O woman, great is thy faith: be it unto thee even as thou wilt. And her daughter was made whole from that very hour." Gospel of Matthew, Chapter 15 1 Then came to Jesus scribes and Pharisees, which were of Jerusalem, saying, 2 Why do...



Read More...