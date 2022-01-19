‘Hate This Fag’: Chuck Schumer’s Media Director Has a History of Gay-Bashing Tweets.

January 19, 2022

"Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s Deputy Director of Digital Media Caroline Burns authored several anti-gay posts on Twitter, including repeated use of the word “faggot,” The National Pulse can reveal. Since May 2020, Burns has worked in the office of New York Senator Chuck Schumer, who has frequently criticized Republicans for allegedly attacking LGBT people. ..."



