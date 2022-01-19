Israeli Covid vaccine advisor and head of Immunology at Bar Ilan University : “We have made mistakes”

January 19, 2022

Professor Cyrille Cohen is head of Immunology at Bar Ilan University and a member of the advisory committee for vaccines for the Israeli Government. In a wide-ranging and forthright interview, the Professor tells Freddie Sayers: The Green Pass / vaccine passport concept is no longer relevant in the Omicron era and should be phased out (he expects it to be in short order in Israel) He and his colleagues were surprised and disappointed that the vaccines did not prevent transmission, as they had originally hoped The biggest mistake of the pandemic in Israel was closing schools and education Widespread infection...



