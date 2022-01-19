Man (31) charged with murder of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore

A man was in custody last night charged with the murder of Ashling Murphy (23) just outside Tullamore, Co Offaly, last Wednesday. The accused man, 31-year-old Jozef Puska, appeared before a special sitting of Tullamore District Court. Det Sgt David Scahill gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution and said Mr Puska replied “No” when the charge was put to him at 7.45pm. Insp Kieran Keyes applied to Judge Catherine Staines for a remand in custody, in Cloverhill Prison, Dublin, to a sitting of Cloverhill District Court next Wednesday, January 26th. The accused man, wearing a grey hoodie and...



