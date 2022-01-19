New York AG Letitia James seeks court order for a subpoena to force Trump, Don Jr and Ivanka to answer questions under oath: Claims they gave 'fraudulent' valuations of their assets to get loans

January 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

New York's attorney general is seeking a court order to force Donald Trump and his two oldest children to testify in their fraud case, stating that she has 'uncovered significant evidence' of financial misconduct. Letitia James has since March 2019 been looking into the tax affairs of the Trump Organization, after former Trump confidante Michael Cohen shed light on its business practices. James is looking at whether the Trump Organization inflated the value of its assets in a bid to claim tax relief.



Read More...