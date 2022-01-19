Novak Djokovic Could Set a Precedent for COVID Jab Choice By Seizing International Law

January 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

PARIS -- Should people be denied the right to earn a living because their job suddenly requires them to inject a substance into their body that is still technically in clinical trials and whose known efficiency and impact is literally evolving in real time? When faced with that question, most developed countries came down on the side of politics rather than pure science - at least until a court rules otherwise, as was recently the case with the U.S Supreme Court and Joe Biden's vaccine mandates for private employers. In other words, the political impetus to be seen to be...



Read More...