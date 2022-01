Off! Releases Biden Repellent For Kids

January 19, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S.—SC Johnson is living up to its family company moniker with the release of a new line of pest repellents under their popular Off!® brand. The new product is designed to repel President Joe Biden from children.

The post Off! Releases Biden Repellent For Kids appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...