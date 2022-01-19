Oops! Schumer Gives Passionate Speech Defending Filibuster After Accidentally Printing His Speech From Two Years Ago

January 19, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In a passionate speech on the Senate floor today, Democrat Chuck Schumer eloquently defended the filibuster before suddenly realizing he was reading one of his old speeches from two years ago.

The post Oops! Schumer Gives Passionate Speech Defending Filibuster After Accidentally Printing His Speech From Two Years Ago appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



