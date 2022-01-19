Since boycott announcement, shares in Ben & Jerry’s parent company in unprecedented dive

Unilever has lost 26 billion dollars since announcing its boycott of Judea and Samaria. Half a year after notifying Avi Singer, the owner of Ben & Jerry’s Israel, of the termination of the company’s contract with him due to his refusal to boycott Judea and Samaria, Unilever shares are in an unprecedented dive. Within six months, the company’s stock plunged 20.7%, translated into a 26-billion-dollar loss. For comparison, the stock of major competitor Nestle has risen 5% in the last six months. Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Jewish communities abroad, who are currently waging a wide-ranging struggle against Unilever...



