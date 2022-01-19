The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Soros General Demands Purge of Military

January 19, 2022   |   Tags: ,
The United States has Soros prosecutors who have turned our cities into violent hellholes where criminals run loose, Soros politicians who wage war on this nation from the ramparts of their offices, and Soros generals who advocate for political purges of the nation’s military. Recently the Washington Post ran an op-ed from three retired generals, Antonio Taguba, …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x