Starbucks, Which Employs 228K in U.S., Reverses COVID Vaccine Mandate After SCOTUS Ruling

January 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Starbucks has decided to reverse its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on U.S. workers in response to the Supreme Court's ruling on the Biden administration's mandate. Starbucks on January 3 announced its mandate, which would have required employees to be vaccinated against the virus by February 9 or to test weekly, the Associated Press reported. But in a Tuesday memo sent to the coffee chain's 228,000 U.S. employees, Starbucks Chief Operating Officer John Culver said the company would change its policy due to the Supreme Court's decision to strike down President Joe Biden's mandate requiring vaccines or weekly testing for businesses with...



