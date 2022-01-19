Supreme Court rejects Trump request to shield release of records to January 6 committee

January 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Washington — The Supreme Court on Wednesday spurned a request from former President Donald Trump to block the release of documents from the Trump White House to the House select committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. The order from the high court clears the way for the National Archives to turn over to House investigators records they requested related to the breach of the Capitol by scores of Trump's supporters. President Biden waived executive privilege over the documents. Only Justice Clarence Thomas noted that he would have granted Trump's request. Trump asked the high court last...



Read More...