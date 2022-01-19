The Senate filibuster vote dooms much of Democrats’ agenda

January 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A failed vote on filibuster reform guarantees little progress on voting rights — and many other policies. The Senate on Wednesday voted 48-52 against changing the chamber’s filibuster rules, dooming much of Democrats’ agenda for the near term. Democrats were ultimately split on the rules vote, with two opposing the change, and 48 in favor of it. Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) were the only Democrats who voted against the rules change, which would have made an exception to the 60-vote threshold many bills need to advance. No Republicans voted to support the reform. Had it passed,...



