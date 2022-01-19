The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Totalitarian Paranoia Run Amok: Pandemics, Lockdowns & Martial Law

January 19, 2022   |   Tags: ,
“Totalitarian paranoia runs deep in American society, and it now inhabits the highest levels of government.”—Professor Henry Giroux Once upon a time, there was a government so paranoid about its hold on power that it treated everyone and everything as a threat and a reason to expand its powers. Unfortunately, the citizens of this nation …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x