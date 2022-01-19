TSA reveals illegal migrants flying without proper ID can use an ARREST WARRANT as identification

January 19, 2022

The Transportation Security Administration revealed that unlawful immigrants who are unable to obtain proper identification are being allowed to pass through security using an arrest warrant to prove their identity. Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, had sent a letter to TSA after a whistleblower claimed the agency was allowing 'unknown migrants' to board commercial airlines in the U.S. TSA Administrator David Pekoske responded explaining that certain Department of Homeland Security (DHS) documents may be considered acceptable alternate forms of identification, including a 'Warrant for Arrest of Alien' and a 'Warrant of Removal/Deportation.' Other acceptable forms include an Order of Release on...



