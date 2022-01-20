A Referral You Cannot Refuse: Death in Michigan’s Nursing Homes

An investigation by Michigan’s Office of the Auditor General concluded that the Whitmer administration had undercounted the death toll for COVID-19 in long-term care facilities by about 30%. Soon after Governor Andrew Cuomo mandated that nursing homes in New York accept patients with COVID, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on April 15, 2020, followed suit with a very similar edict that had very similar results. Michigan’s Auditor General recently reported that the death toll for long-term care facilities (nursing homes) is 30% higher than the State had previously admitted. I followed the progress of this order through a colleague whose clinical...



