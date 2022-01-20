After COVID, Never Again

January 20, 2022

What two years of COVID should have taught people by now is that bureaucracies can never be trusted to police themselves for our protection. Two years ago, how many people would have predicted that tennis's number one ranked player would be banned from competing in Australia and France for refusing to allow their governments to decide what is injected into his body? How many people would have predicted the construction of internment camps to house citizens who similarly refuse to comply? How many would have predicted that national leaders of "democratic" countries would demand censorship of dissenting points of view?...



