ATF Rollouts New eForms Online System, BUT Problems Persist

January 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The improved eForms platform launched by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to review and process ATF Forms 1,2,3,4,5,6,6A,9,10 and 5300.11 applications online, is finding implementation bugs. This is expected in the major launch of any large software system. The new, improved, modernized eForms system at the ATF was rolled out on December 23, 2021. The American Suppressor Association said it was the biggest technological jump in the process since the fax machine. From the association:We’re very excited about the launch of the much anticipated new eForms system. This represents the largest technological jump for NFA since...



Read More...