David Perdue to Propose ‘Election Law Enforcement Division’ if Elected Georgia Governor

January 20, 2022
Former Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) introduced a plan on Thursday to create an Election Law Enforcement Division in Georgia should he be elected as the state’s next governor. The proposal entails creating a law enforcement unit that would be responsible for investigating and, when necessary, arresting individuals caught violating Georgia election law.


