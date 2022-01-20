Everything You Need to Bento

January 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A growing body of evidence indicates that some people thought to have an allergic response to injectable penicillin, the standard treatment for rheumatic heart disease, may instead be experiencing a cardiac reaction to the medicine. The advisory suggests oral penicillin may be a safer option for people with rheumatic heart disease who are at high risk of a cardiac reaction. Treatment with BPG for RHD has been limited in part due to patients' and clinicians' fears of a severe allergic reaction called anaphylaxis, even though the risk of anaphylaxis following BPG injection is low. "Until recently, deaths within the minutes...



Read More...