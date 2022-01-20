‘Full House’ creator selling Beverly Hills mansion built on site of Manson murders

January 20, 2022

The home, which sits on 3.6 acres, is currently listed at $85 million. Located at Cielo Drive, Franklin first purchased the property for $6 million “roughly two decades ago” when it contained only a partially finished mansion, according to The Wall Street Journal. Franklin moved in after fixing up the estate in 2007, and has since said that the property’s past has had “no impact on my life whatsoever,” the outlet reported. A previous home on the same property — located at 10050 Cielo Drive — was the site of the Manson Family’s gruesome murders of Sharon Tate, Jay Sebring,...



