Into the Fray @intothefray68: A Hero Arises [TRANSCRIPT and link to 2 minute video, high school student's effective approach to exposing fear-based decision making and mask mandates]

January 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

[H/T Grey_whiskers]Two minute video, well worth hearing. A young lady cleverly exposes the selfish narcissism behind those controlling our lives, particularly the masking of students. In case the Twitter video is deleted, the transcript is below.9:11 AM · Jan 19, 2022·Twitter for iPhoneInto the Fray 🍊 🍊 🍊 on Twitter: "A hero rises. @rweingarten @SRLucie92 @tvheidihatch @txsalth2o https://t.co/vV2YB1aEJT" / TwitterClick to skip to the end of the transcript.Transcript begins:Thank you for teaching us students that our own mental health is much less important than making triple-vaccinated adults feel safe. Thank you for teaching me that even the most minute risk...



