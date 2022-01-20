The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Investigational cancer drug mimics beneficial effects of fasting in mice (Fasting and the fasting drug made cancer “fuel” disappear)

An investigational cancer drug that starves tumors of their energy supply also shows evidence of improving whole body metabolism, leading to improved weight control, according to a new study. The drug is being investigated for potential use as a treatment for a number of cancers, including sarcoma, breast and pancreatic cancers. The drug breaks down the amino acid arginine in the blood, which deprives cancer cells of a key source of fuel. The researchers became interested in studying the drug after finding that genes responsible for breaking down arginine are dialed up tremendously when the body is in a fasting...


