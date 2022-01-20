Jen Psaki says she can’t predict easing of COVID rules in US after cases peak in UK

January 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday she couldn’t predict when the Biden administration would begin to ease COVID-19 restrictions after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain would begin to roll back vaccine and mask rules now that cases have peaked. During an interview on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” host Dana Perino pointed out to Psaki that the US is about six weeks behind Europe and Britain when it comes to responding to COVID variants like Delta and Omicron.



Read More...